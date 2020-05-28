Scattered storms return this evening

Expect scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening that could be strong to severe . Risks include large hail and damaging wind gusts that could reach over 60 mph. Rain will dwindle down during the early afternoon, but pick up in coverage during the late afternoon hours. The storms will track in from the west and move northeast. Most of the activity this evening will be to the west of I-65. Even with the clouds, highs are expected to reach the lower 80s, which will help to increase instability to strengthen the storms.
Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s. Showers will come to an end through the overnight hours. Friday will start dry, but a cold front will move through and showers will spark during the late morning hours and last into the evening. Friday's rain chance is at 40%.
After the front passes, this weekend will be slightly cooler and drier. The lower humidity behind the front will clear out the rain and clouds. Expect plenty of sunshine through the weekend. High pressure takes hold of the forecast for the first half of next week, bring plenty of sunshine and heat.
