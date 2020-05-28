Scattered storms return this evening

Expect scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening that could be strong to severe . Risks include large hail and damaging wind gusts that could reach over 60 mph. Rain will dwindle down during the early afternoon, but pick up in coverage during the late afternoon hours. The storms will track in from the west and move northeast. Most of the activity this evening will be to the west of I-65. Even with the clouds, highs are expected to reach the lower 80s, which will help to increase instability to strengthen the storms.