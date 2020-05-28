57 percent of Limestone County has responded to Census; leaders push for more

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - County leaders from across Alabama want to make sure the state receives its fair share of billions in federal dollars.
Your response is needed to make that happen.
As of Thursday, 57 percent of the people who live in Limestone County have responded, but the Limestone County community relations coordinator says she’d like to see that number be much higher.
You should have gotten multiple letters in the mail if you haven't responded to the census yet.
The census helps determine how much funding Alabama will get for schools, health care, roads and much more for the next decade.
Michelle Williamson tells us the majority of people are responding online so far. But the pandemic did put a stop to community outreach events here in Athens. That’s why Williamson says it’s more important than ever to spread the word. There is a lot at stake for Alabama. Including representation in Congress.
You can go to 2020 Census dot gov to fill out yours right now.
