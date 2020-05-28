Old Monrovia Road crash results in 1 death, at least 1 injury

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - DEVELOPING STORY: A Huntsville police officer was in the process of making a traffic stop when the vehicle fled.
Following a short chase, the suspect crashed into another driver in a curve on Old Monrovia Road.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle was killed while the passenger was taken to the hospital in life threatening condition.
The driver of the vehicle hit was taken to the hospital to be checked but is not believed to be seriously injured.
