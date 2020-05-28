Neighbors, family shocked and saddened by deadly house fire in Caddo

CADDO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Caddo community in Lawrence County is in shock after a deadly house fire late Tuesday night.
It happened on County Road 368.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, 53 year old Henry Dwight Terry died in that fire.
Rene Goodwin says her daughter woke her up after seeing the flames. They called 911 and tried to go into the home to look for Terry but had to turn back because of the smoke and heat. Fire fighters say it took 15 to 20 minutes to bring the situation under control. They found Terry’s body inside quickly, but it there was nothing they could do at that point.
Terry worked as a carpenter and home builder. His brother Darrin said he spent the past year and a half working on his home. “He was just a good, outgoing guy,” he said. “He had a lot of friends.” Terry’s sister, Dee Dee Terry, described him as “the life of the party.”
Investigators say they do not suspect foul play at this time, but they’re not closing the case just yet.
