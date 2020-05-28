National Guard task force disinfects Florence’s Mitchell-Hollingsworth facility

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Army National Guard headed to a nursing home in Florence to help disinfect amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to our news partners at The Times Daily, two task force teams cleaned the Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday.
“They are going to go throughout the building in the common areas, wiping down patient rooms and just providing another level of protection for our residents,” said facility administrator Brian Scheri.
Scheri said two teams did the work since the facility is so large. They organized outside the front entrance, donned personal protective equipment, and went inside.
Mitchell-Hollingsworth has 188 residents and more than 200 employees.
“One team’s going to go one way, the other is going to go the other way, and they’re just going to work their way backwards to where they’re at now,” he said. “They’ll be fogging the hallways and wiping it down, and wiping down the patient areas. The patients will be safe during all this process. This is one of many facilities they have done.”
No residents have contracted the virus, but the facility has a unit set up in the event one does.
