More rain chances Friday

A few passing showers will remain possible overnight and through the Friday morning commute. We expect a cold front to move in Friday afternoon. This will put an end to the high humidity and the rain for several days.
Ahead of the front we expect highs near 84 on Friday with a few showers with locally heavy rain.
The weekend will be perfect. Afternoon highs near 80 with morning lows in the middle to upper 50s. The weather looks nice for much of next week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.