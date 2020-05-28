Marshall County funeral home adapting to new normal

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - The funeral home industry is adapting to new rules and restrictions designed to keep mourners safe. In recent months, there have been multiple stories about COVID-19 outbreaks linked to large gatherings at memorial services. Because of that, funeral homes have not been exempt from recent restrictions on social distancing, public gatherings or sanitation.
For Cody Gore at the Grant Memorial Chapel, that’s meant more work in changing his business to keep people protected. “As far as funeral homes go, we are under the same guidelines as churches for worship services" he told our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam. “The social distancing guidelines were a curveball for us just like they were for everyone else,” Gore said. “It was a big change for all of us.”
Gore says there have been more traditional services since the Governor loosened restrictions a few weeks ago, but many people still aren’t sure what to do. “Some people are just not ready yet to take that chance” Gore said.
For now, Grant Memorial is allowing people to sit in every other pew, recommending - but not requiring - masks, and placing hand sanitizer throughout the building. The guest book has presented a challenge. Gore says there is no shared pen anymore. Instead, there is a box of pens for people to choose from, and a second box to collect the pens after they used. “At the end of the day, we disinfect the entire box of pens,” Gore said.
The building also has strict traffic flow now. “You enter the chapel one way and you go out another,” Gore said. “The idea is to not have too many people congregating in the same area.”
“We’re at least working towards getting back to normal,” Gore said. “Some people still are just not quite comfortable attending a visitation or service. They can leave an online condolence or a message for the family on our Facebook page. They can mail a card to the family.”
“We live in the South where we hug necks and shake hands when someone passes.” Gore said. "It does give closure to families to see those friends and colleagues come through the line. It helps their feelings just a little bit. If everyone will continue doing their little part, maybe we will be fully back to normal soon. For now, a kind word and a sincere prayer have to replace hugging necks and shaking hands.”
