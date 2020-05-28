Limestone county crash ends in 1 fatality

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone county crash involving a garbage truck and pickup truck ended with one fatality.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that one person is dead and one is injured following the Thursday morning wreck. The pickup truck hit the garbage truck at the intersection of Highway 72 and Sledge Road east of Athens.
A sanitation worker was on the back of the garbage truck at the time of the accident.
This worker has been transported to Huntsville Hospital.
No further details are available as this is under investigation.
