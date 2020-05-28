Huntsville Utilities unsure when grace period will end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesman for Huntsville Utilities says the company hasn’t made a decision yet on when to lift its grace period.
That means customers who may be struggling financially still have time to figure out how to handle it.
When it’s time to make a change, you’ll have plenty of time to plan ahead.
“We’re in pretty good shape, so it’s not necessary rush back to reinstating those policies. Instead we’re going to just keep an eye on it and, like I said, make sure customers have at least 30 days to react to any move back towards what we’ll call business as usual,” said Joe Gehrdes.
Huntsville Utilities also started a relief fund that will be available after that grace period is over.
Customers who are unemployed because of the pandemic will be able to apply for additional assistance through that if necessary.
