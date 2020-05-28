Huntsville City Schools seeking input on framework options for 2020-2021 school year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville school leaders are looking ahead. Thursday night, the board of education met virtually to talk about the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Christie Finley presented three frameworks for the 2020-2021 school year at the special called board meeting. The frameworks include traditional, blended and virtual.
The traditional framework includes face-to-face instruction where students attend school every day. The traditional framework will be implemented if there is no surge or a low number of new cases of COVID-19.
School leaders say in the event conditions do not permit for traditional learning, the blended framework will be utilized. Students will receive instruction both in-person and online. This framework will feature a staggered schedule in which students alternate days at school. This option will be utilized if COVID-19 cases increase daily or if there is concern for a potential surge in cases.
The virtual framework will feature students engaging fully in online learning. Traditional instruction will not occur as courses are delivered virtually. This framework will be available for any families zoned in Huntsville City Schools who would rather their student learn remotely.
Huntsville City Schools will provide families in grades K-12 with the option to register for virtual schools beginning June 5.
Additionally, this framework will be utilized if there is a high rate of daily cases or an active surge occurs.
Students in grades 3-12 and their families are invited to complete a survey regarding their experiences. Students may access the survey on their HCS-issued student devices.
While the survey will be available through May 31, HCS asks students and families to complete the survey by May 22 if possible.
Students are asked to complete the student survey. Parents and guardians are asked to complete the family survey.
Each survey can be found here.
School administrators will share more information as plans are finalized. District leaders say plans may evolve as health conditions change.
