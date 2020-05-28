Hollywood man arrested on child solicitation charges

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WAFF) - Police in Hollywood arrested a 78-year-old man on multiple charges related to solicitation of a child.
On Tuesday, Frank Lipham was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child and solicitation of prostitution. Officers from the Hollywood Police Department received information that Lipham was contacting male juveniles via Facebook messenger soliciting them for inappropriate images and videos.
Lipham is also accused of soliciting juvenile males for sexual acts.
Officers obtained and executed a search warrant on Lipham’s residence. Messages between Lipham and a juvenile were recovered in the search.
He is currently in the Jackson County Jail and more charges could be brought as the investigation continues.
