Hollywood man arrested on child solicitation charges

Hollywood man arrested on child solicitation charges
Frank Lipham (Source: Hollywood Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 28, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 12:04 PM

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WAFF) - Police in Hollywood arrested a 78-year-old man on multiple charges related to solicitation of a child.

On Tuesday, Frank Lipham was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child and solicitation of prostitution. Officers from the Hollywood Police Department received information that Lipham was contacting male juveniles via Facebook messenger soliciting them for inappropriate images and videos.

Lipham is also accused of soliciting juvenile males for sexual acts.

On May 26 2020 Officers from the Hollywood Police Department received information that Franklin Lipham 78 of Hollywood...

Posted by Hollywood Police Department on Thursday, May 28, 2020

Officers obtained and executed a search warrant on Lipham’s residence. Messages between Lipham and a juvenile were recovered in the search.

He is currently in the Jackson County Jail and more charges could be brought as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.