Hazard pay approved for Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sheriff’s office employees are about to get a larger paycheck in Marshall County.
Commissioners approved hazard pay due to the pandemic.
All office employees will receive a one-time payment of $400 on their next paycheck.
Sheriff Phil Sims says he recommended the pay since workers were essential. They couldn’t take time off, and worked around the clock.
“Our domestic calls increased dramatically during this time when people were staying at home, and that’s for numerous reasons, and we didn’t let a lot of people out of jail. Some were released but not a lot,” said Sims.
Eighty-two employees will receive hazard pay.
The commission also approved a resolution to provide Tier I benefits to Tier II plan members, which Sims will help them retain and recruit more employees.
