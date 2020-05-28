COVID-19 in Alabama: State sees over 9,000 presumed recoveries

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 6:32 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 16,032 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

There have been 583 confirmed deaths statewide.

The ADPH reports there have been 197,928 total tests.

In the last 14 days, 72,672 tests have been reported to the state with. 5,288 people testing positive.

The state reports 1,741 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

There have been 9,355 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

Those numbers are as of 6 a.m. Thursday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED MAY 27

COUNTY MAY 27 CASES (9 a.m.) MAY 26 CASES (9 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 155 142 +13
Cullman 84 78 +6
DeKalb 236 226 +10
Franklin 488 467 +21
Jackson 72 71 +1
Lauderdale 143 135 +8
Lawrence 45 43 +2
Limestone 83 77 +6
Madison 310 302 +8
Marshall 660 650 +10
Morgan 205 176 +29

