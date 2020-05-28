Attending graduation? Here’s what health officials want you to know

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The ceremony at Bob Jones High School come one day after we learned an Austin High School senior tested positive for COVID-19.
That student walked in the graduation ceremony. Decatur City Schools administrators say they did temperature checks at the ceremony and did not know the student had been exposed.
Thursday Madison City Schools had its ceremony for Bob Jones High School.
There are more than 400 seniors at Bob Jones, so administrators decided to split graduation into two ceremonies.
When it comes to your child’s graduation, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health tells us parents should be certain schools are following proper guidelines.
“COVID-19 is still here. And it’s not going away,” Landers said.
Landers says if you choose to attend a graduation ceremony, wearing a mask and social distancing are essential.
“The more people that you have congregated together, the more risk that you have for the spread of COVID-19. So if we’re going to be in this kind of setting we most follow the measures that are in place to reduce the risk of spread,” she said.
And she says if you’ve been exposed to someone who has the virus, or are waiting on test results, stay home. She wants people to remember attending is a choice.
“They don’t have to participate to receive their diploma, they don’t have to be there to receive their diploma. So I think this is a decision of the parents and the student to determine what is best for them,” Dr. Landers said.
Of course at a celebration like this, hugging is natural, But Dr. Landers wants the seniors to know, the rules aren’t just for the parents in the stands.
“I was young at one time. Obviously we like to think that we are invincible. We think that somethings not going to happen to us. But to remind ourselves, that if this measure is in place, if we’re not supposed to go up to our friends and hug and shake hands and have that close personal interaction. Then that means that is for everybody,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.