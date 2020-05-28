Athens Utilities extends grace period for service disconnections

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live in Athens, you have a little more time to pay your utility bill.
Athens Utilities previously suspended service disconnections through May 26. Mayor Ronnie Marks says that was extended through June 2.
This is an effort to help people who may have lost income because of the pandemic.
“There’s some people still struggling so we’re postponing utility cutoffs until at least June 2 and we’ll reevaluate a few days before that,” sasd Marks.
Once the grace period is over, customers will be responsible for the full bill amount.
