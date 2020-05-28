Are recovered COVID-19 patients immune?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of people have been presumed recovered from COVID-19 in the Alabama but what does that mean long-term?
We asked state health officials for an update on whether a recovered person is also immune to the virus.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said the topic of immunity is concerning because of reported reinfections in other parts of the world and inadequate antibody testing.
As of Wednesday night, the state reported more than 9,000 presumed recovered COVID-19 cases. However, because that number is an estimate, according to local health experts, and anti-body tests to determine immunity is currently unreliable, the research must continue.
“We’re just really cautious about the interpretation of antibody testing because we’re not sure that a positive test for COVID-19 actually indicates the level of immunity that person might have to the disease. They may in fact not have immunity or adequate immunity to prevent them from being infected again,” said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.
Dr. Landers urged those who have recovered to continue following social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering when in public places.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.