University of Alabama survey asks people how COVID-19 affected them, the state

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Researchers from the University of Alabama are asking for volunteers to participate in a survey to better understand how people believe COVID-19 has affected their lives and the state.
It’s an effort to find more effective ways to communicate and incentivize people to practice social distancing according to Dr. Lars Powell Director of the Center Insurance for Information Research at the University of Alabama.
“Try and figure out why some folks think that it’s not a big deal and other folks think that it is. Some people find social distancing important and are willing to adhere to it. Others don’t.”
He said 4600 people have already completed the survey. But the more people who participate, the better they’ll understand why some people make certain decisions.
“How do we most effectively contact people and what do they need to know so that they can make the decision about these choices.”
The survey takes about 20 minutes to complete and asks a variety of questions including demographic and behavioral questions.
Friday is the deadline to complete the survey. Participants qualify for one of 200 $25 Visa gift cards that will be chosen at random.
You can find the survey by visiting universityofalabama.az1.qualtrics.com
