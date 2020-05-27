UAH tennis faces uphill battle to save program for 2020-21

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UAH hockey isn’t the only sport affected in Chargers athletics. Men’s and women’s tennis was eliminated along with hockey. UAH tennis coach Paul Thomson, and his program will need help from donors, sponsors, and alumni to reach $150,000 by June 5 to save his program.
“They were all shocked” Thomson said by phone. “It hit them very, very hard, I had to do a couple of calls individually. The individual calls were actually a lot tougher to deal with than the group calls.”
Players from his program have chipped in with a GoFundMe page to try and raise what is needed.
"That’s what we’re shooting for right now, Thomson added. “I’ve had a couple of conversations with Dr. (Cade) Smith (UAH athletics director) and he feels confident going forward that if we can get through this year we can all make this work.”
Thomson optimistic that donations will make a difference for the tennis program to see another year:
“With the hands on board right now, I feel pretty good, but it’s gonna take a lot of work.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.