Travel softball team follows social distancing guidelines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Summer travel teams will be able to compete, but with new guidelines during the COVID-19 Global Pandemic.
The North Alabama Fusion Softball program has teams from 12-18 years of age that returned to practice after new state guidelines were implemented by Governor Kay Ivey. Fusion players were able to meet with their team and practice, while following the new social distancing guidelines.
Coaches and players hope they’ll be have their first game, next month, with hopes of being able to compete in the Summer softball Nationals in Gulf Shores later this summer.
“You build a lot of friendships and you get a lot more self confidence," Fusion player Kendell Killen said after the first practice. "Everybody likes to win, but losing is not really the best thing in the world,”
The Fusion program also had three players sign scholarships to continue their playing career.
