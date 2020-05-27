Sentence review denied for man convicted of killing Albertville police officer

James Matthew Hyde (Source: WAFF file)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 27, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 4:04 PM

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who killed an Albertville police detective in 1995 will not be resentenced.

The Marshall County circuit court denied James Matthew Hyde’s request to review his sentence.

The request cited a U.S .Supreme Court ruling that life without parole was unconstitutional for minors.

Hyde was originally sentenced to death. That was reduced when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled juveniles could not receive a death sentence.

Hyde was 37 days shy of 18 years old when he killed officer Andy Whitten.

