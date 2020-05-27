Scattered storms and heavy rain for some today

Happy Wednesday! Keep that umbrella handy because there is an even better chance that you’ll need it this afternoon.
It was a soaking day out there on Tuesday and today could bring heavier rain for some. Scattered showers and storms have been moving through the Tennessee Valley this morning and we will have more of that as we move into the middle of the day and afternoon today. A strong southerly flow has transported plenty of moisture into the Tennessee Valley. That will lead to some heavy downpours wherever we see storms form later this afternoon. Where storms do form, don’t be surprised with a quick ½ to an inch of rain, potentially near 1.5 inches of storms linger or train over the same area. Some storms may be strong with some gusty winds.
Thursday and Friday will both bring the chance at scattered showers and storms as we are stuck in a pattern with a low pressure system sitting over the Central U.S. Temperatures will continue to be dependent on cloud cover and rainfall. That means some spots may stay into the mid to upper 70s or low to mid 80s. Wind will stay from the south until overnight Friday into Saturday when a cold front will move through. That cold front will sweep through bringing a change or the weekend. That means lower humidity and dry weather for Saturday through Tuesday with temperatures staying into the low to mid 80s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
