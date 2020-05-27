Scattered storms and heavy rain for some today

It was a soaking day out there on Tuesday and today could bring heavier rain for some. Scattered showers and storms have been moving through the Tennessee Valley this morning and we will have more of that as we move into the middle of the day and afternoon today. A strong southerly flow has transported plenty of moisture into the Tennessee Valley. That will lead to some heavy downpours wherever we see storms form later this afternoon. Where storms do form, don’t be surprised with a quick ½ to an inch of rain, potentially near 1.5 inches of storms linger or train over the same area. Some storms may be strong with some gusty winds.