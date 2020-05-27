PPG layoffs impact nearly 60 employees at Huntsville facility

“As you can imagine, the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting PPG’s global businesses in many ways. In the aerospace industry, the manufacturing slowdown has dampened demand for some of our products. We have taken a number of actions to protect our business: reducing or eliminating costs; deferring or eliminating capital spending and travel expenditures; postponing most hiring; and introducing pay reductions for all executive leaders and salaried employees. In some instances, we have also made the difficult decision to make long-term adjustments to our workforce. These decisions, while difficult, are necessary in order to sustain our business while continuing to meet the needs of our customers," said PPG associate communications manager Lynne Evosevich.