Masks not recommended for toddlers, select adults

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wearing a mask helps protect people you’re around from coming in contact with droplets from your mouth, which could transfer the virus. But certain people simply can’t wear a mask.
Getting a small child to cooperate with any clothing item can be hard, but something that covers their face? That can be dangerous.
"Any child under the age of two years should not be wearing one, the main reason for that is that sometimes a child may not be able to readjust the mask or get comfortable, not so much comfort but also potentially leading to suffocation because a child may not be able to readjust the way they need to,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford at Jefferson County Department of Health.
Physical disabilities may limit the ability to wear a mask appropriately as well.
"Anyone else who has some sort of incapacitation, where they may have limitation in mobility, they may not be able to readjust a mask or say they are having trouble breathing, obviously you wouldn't want people like that to wear them,” he added.
There are also medical conditions which make mask wearing especially hard.
"Any type of lung disease, certainly if a person has trouble breathing with the mask on, you obviously would not want to do that,” said Willeford.
Outside of those issues, Willeford says wearing a mask will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s going to hinder it and impair the spread of those droplets around you,” Willeford said.
He also says it’s important to make sure the mask isn’t too tight.
