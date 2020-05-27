Huntsville Hospital offers COVID testing for businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One week after opening the Fever & Flu clinic for anyone who wants a COVID-19 test, Huntsville Hospital is back tracking asking only for people with a good reason to be tested for coronavirus.
Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said throughout the last week, his staff tested close to one-thousand asymptomatic people. Only one came back positive.
Spillers said that is a waste of valuable resources and he would rather have testing supplies go towards people who know they could have been exposed to the virus.
“We prefer those tests be reserved for people who have some reason to be tested,” said Spiller. “So, you’re asymptomatic but your friend got COVID so you want to get tested as opposed to you know I think I’ll get tested for COVID, because there are people who want to get tested. We prefer people use some logic behind why they choose to get tested.”
Last week Spillers said the hospital had more supplies than sick patients and wanted to offer testing for anyone who wanted to see if they had the virus.
But the hospital is now switching gears, wanting to put the extra test supplies towards businesses or restaurants who may have a positive patient within their staff.
The hospital is offering to test employees when a business or restaurant has a member of the staff test positive. A manager can contact Huntsville Hospital to set up a time at the Fever & Flu clinic.
“They generally give us a list of employees who have been in close contact with the person who has tested positive. We check off a list and if somebody doesn’t show up, we call the employer and say this person didn't show up.”
