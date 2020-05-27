Huntsville City Schools to serve free meals to students this summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools will be providing free meals to children as part of the Summer Meal Service Program beginning June 8.
HCS invites children 18 and under to visit six locations across the community where social distancing will be practiced.
Children may receive both breakfasts and lunches served together.
“We serve thousands of meals every summer,” said HCS child nutrition program director Henry Ward. “This is a great way for us to give back to our community.”
Meal service locations and times are as follows:
- Chaffee Elementary (7900 Whittier Road): 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Lakewood Elementary (3501 Kenwood Drive): 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Morris Schools (4801 Bob Wallace Ave.): 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Lee High (2500 Meridian St.): 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Dr. Richard Showers Splash Pad (4600 Blue Spring Rd NW): 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Brahan Springs Splash Pad (3771 Ivy Ave. SW): 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Students may walk or ride with their families to curbside meal service locations.
