Henagar getting over $3M to improve wastewater treatment plant

HENAGAR, Ala. (WAFF) - More than $3 million will be flowing into the city of Henagar.
Some much-needed upgrades are coming to the city’s wastewater treatment plant with the help of grants and loans.
The improvements will increase the plant's capacity and It’s coming in time for expected growth in the city over the next 10 years.
The city is getting a $2,573,000 loan and a $678,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to increase the wastewater treatment plant’s capacity and sewage treatment and disposal technology.
The proposed upgrades have anticipated corresponding growth for the next 10 years.
Improvements include:
- Upgrades to the plant’s headworks to include influent screening to remove grit and non-biodegradable solids that can hinder the treatment process and equipment from achieving the level of treatment required to meet their NPDES permit.
- Installing membrane bioreactor system, utilizing the existing plant’s basin (with modifications).
- Upgrading the existing effluent pump station to handle the increased flow and upgrade the discharge force main from a 4″ to an 8″ force main.
- Installing a sludge dewatering system capable of handling a 300,000 gallon per day wastewater flow.
- Installing an emergency backup generator to provide electrical service for continued waste treatment during electrical outages.
