Former UAH players hold press conference in hopes of saving the program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The fight. Friday the deadline. UAH hockey’s program on the brink. Alumni, supporters and members of the 1996 national championship UAH hockey team held a news conference Wednesday at the Von Braun Center, home ice for the program, to rally support for the program.
“You know it’s a frustrating thing,” former UAH player and assistant coach John McCabe said. “But again, you don’t win two National championships if you aren’t in this thing together and not have to fight. So we’re ready to fight.”
“We really need everybody’s support, community support, and, when we get that, of course we will always be part of the community,” former player Tony Cuzzo added. “Hockey players helping out, helping out with youth hockey, anything else that’s needed.”
There are some detractors that question what happens if supporters and donors meet their mark after the upcoming season? The Hockey program will be without a conference home, playing the last year of their WCHA contract for the 2020-2021 season.
“So there’s been some discussion,” Cuzzo added. "There have been plans, but our main goal is to keep this program alive. Once we meet that number on Friday, then we’ll start talking future details. But obviously the first thing is to meet that five hundred thousand dollars, have a season next year. Ultimately, we’re looking at joining another conference. "
Two days remain to reach one million dollars. Emotions running high for those involved in the long standing history of UAH hockey.
“Whether it’s $5, whether it’s $10, whether it’s signing the petition,” McCabe added.“We just want your support. Because it’s deeper than hockey. It’s great kids coming in here, getting their degrees. Going on to become doctors, lawyers, going on to what ever it may be, you end up being a better human being because you’re surrounded by the culture that hold you accountable every day.”
