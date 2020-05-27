Former Madison police officer case going to civil trial

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A 62-year-old’s lawsuit against a now former Madison Police Officer and the city can continue. We’re talking about Officer Eric Parker and the claim he used excessive force, violating a man’s civil rights.
The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals made the decision Wednesday, May 27.
Video from the Madison police officer’s dash cam from February 2015 shows the take down of a handcuffed Sureshbai Patel, who was visiting his family from India.
Parker claimed Patel was resisting arrest before slamming him to the ground.
“Somebody saw Mr. Patel outside of his sons house, walking around, called it in as a suspicious person,” said Patel’s attorney, Hank Sherrod.
That’s when the officers arrived. His attorney says Patel hit the ground face first and suffered permanent injuries.
The officer called into question, Parker, resigned from the Madison Police Department almost two years after the incident.
There were two criminal trials, both resulted in a hung jury, so Parker won’t face criminal charges.
With Wednesday’s decision, from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, there will be a third trial. This one will be a civil trial.
"Mr. Patel gets a trial before a jury to decide whether or not, Officer Parker used excessive force and if so, award him damages," said Sherrod.
It will be left up to a jury to decide how much. With Patel able to move forward with the civil trial, his attorney is also moving forward with suing the city of Madison.
"He wasn't ultimately terminated. He didn't lose a days worth of pay. He got reinstated and then he left on his own accord. To me that says, this was okay. The city of Madison, they determined what officer Parker did was acceptable," said Sherrod.
Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel who isn’t part of the case, says the city of Madison and Officer Parker have some options moving forward.
"They can either settle the case or they can go to a jury. and let a jury decide whether or not the officers actions were excessive or whether they were reasonable. That's the whole issue in this case," said McDaniel.
It could be a few months of even next year before this case goes to trial.
We reached out to the Madison Police Department. They referred us to the city’s legal team, who said they can’t comment on this pending litigation.
They referred us to the city’s communication specialist who says Parker’s last day with the force was November of 2016.
