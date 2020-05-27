Federal appeals court rules excessive force lawsuit against Madison Police Officer can move forward

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Court of Appeals 11th Circuit ruled that a civil rights lawsuit filed against Madison Police Officer Eric Parker and the city of Madison can move forward.
The lawsuit was filed in 2015 by Sureshbhai Patel and alleges that police officer Eric Parker violated Patel’s civil rights during a 2015 police encounter that left Patel partially paralyzed.
In February of 2015 Madison Police Officers, including Eric Parker, responded to a call about a “suspicious person" walking along Hardiman Place Lane in Madison.
Responding officers found Sureshbhai Patel, who had recently immigrated from India to live in the neighborhood with his son at his Madison home.
Officer Eric Parker and another officer approached Patel, who could only repeat “no English” and “India” to the officers when confronted.
Parker eventually performed a leg sweep take down of Patel leaving him partially paralyzed.
Dash cam video of the incident shows a portion of the confrontation and take down.
Parker contends that Patel was resisting his attempts to stop and frisk Patel, prompting the take down.
Patel contends that he was not resisting arrest and had done nothing wrong and that the take down violating Patel’s Fourth Amendment civil protection from excessive force.
Parker had asked a Federal District Court Judge to grant him immunity from the lawsuit. The District Court Judge denied that request and ruled the case should move forward with a jury.
The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that ruling.
Part of the court’s decision reads: “Because neither the Court nor the video recordings can resolve these diametrically opposed accounts of what happened, the district court correctly concluded that summary judgment was not appropriate. So for the reasons set forth below, we affirm the district court’s order.”
Criminal charges against Eric Parker were filed in state and federal court. The federal charges were eventually thrown out after two mistrials. State charges were later dropped.
Over five years ago, on February 6, 2015, Sureshbai Patel was brutally assaulted by Eric Parker. The incident, which was caught on two dash cameras, received national and international attention. Over 2 years ago, in April 2018, the federal district judge over Mr. Patel’s civil case against Mr. Parker determined that a jury should decide whether Mr. Parker used excessive force on Mr. Patel. Mr. Parker appealed, insisting that he was entitled to immunity and could not be held accountable by a jury.
Today, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Parker’s claim of immunity and sent the case back to the district judge for a jury trial, stating, “[W]hen we credit Patel’s side of the story, no reasonable officer could have thought that sweeping Patel’s legs out from under him and throwing him to the ground headfirst was a reasonable use of force. Patel was somewhat frail and was not resisting or attempting to flee, so the law clearly forbade Parker’s forceful takedown under the circumstances.”
The Patel family is pleased with the ruling, and Mr. Patel looks forward to having his case decided by a jury.
