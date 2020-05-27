Federal appeals court rules excessive force lawsuit against Madison Police Officer can move forward

Today, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Parker’s claim of immunity and sent the case back to the district judge for a jury trial, stating, “[W]hen we credit Patel’s side of the story, no reasonable officer could have thought that sweeping Patel’s legs out from under him and throwing him to the ground headfirst was a reasonable use of force. Patel was somewhat frail and was not resisting or attempting to flee, so the law clearly forbade Parker’s forceful takedown under the circumstances.”