Dun dun dun dun..... Alabama fishermen spot a great white near Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WBRC) - Divers and fishermen Chase Tucker, Forrest Phillips and JoJo Bates didn’t need a bigger boat, but they did have to swim to safety after they spotted a great white shark while scouting a fishing location in the Gulf.
All three, with Southern Skin Divers in Birmingham, were looking for some new locations for an upcoming spearfishing tournament May 23. They were about 25 miles from Orange Beach when they jumped in the water.
Chase Tucker said he was about 100 feet below the surface when he spotted the great white. The other two divers were at the sand around 130 feet shooting red snapper.
Tucker said he immediately swam to Bates and Phillips and communicated to them through a series of hand signals and talking as best he could through his regulator. Tucker said, and just imagine this, with the shark circling they made a quick, but safe ascent.
Tucker said the divers never saw the shark again after they reached approximately 75 feet from the surface.
Tucker and Bates said they have never seen a great white shark in the Gulf, but Phillips did in 2014.
Here’s the full video:
