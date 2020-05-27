Decatur’s Concerts by the River postponed for June

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur has taken another precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In a statement released by the city on Wednesday, the Concerts by the River series has been postponed for the month of June.
Read the full statement below:
Due to the ongoing precautions the City of Decatur is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Concerts by the River Series has been postponed for the month of June.
We look forward to the community joining together in July for great music in a family-friendly environment!
Decatur Parks & Recreation will continue to share updates with regards to the rescheduling of performances.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.