Decatur graduating senior tests positive for COVID-19

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Schools reports that one of the graduating seniors from Austin High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials say they took extra steps in screening students, guests and staff at the graduation ceremony on May 21. This included temperature checks.
They said they were not informed of the student’s exposure.
Officials say they are disinfecting all areas that housed graduates at both high schools.
Morgan County Health Department guidance says that anyone who was possibly exposed to the student would be in an incubation period until June 3. They also suggest that anyone concerned about being in contact with a COVID-19-infected individual should self-isolate, wear a mask and contact a health care provider.
If you have questions about the situation or about COVID-19, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health at 1-800-270-7268.
