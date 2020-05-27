Cooler with scattered storms this evening

Rain showers will be scattered in nature for the rest of the evening with a few potentially strong storms developing, isolated thunderstorms could produce some locally heavy rainfall and brief gusty winds.
The pattern remains unsettled through the end of the week with additional chances for showers and storms to develop each afternoon, up to two inches of rain may fall in spots over the next couple of days. The weekend looks slightly cooler for now with highs in the 70s to low 80s, isolated showers and storms will be possible on Saturday with sunshine and low 80s for Sunday.
Temperatures look to stay warm in the low to middle 80s for the foreseeable future with a drier pattern arriving by next week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.