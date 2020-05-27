Bob Jones High School graduation postponed until Thursday

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Wednesday’s graduation ceremonies for Bob Jones High School have been postponed due to unfavorable weather.
The graduations are rescheduled until Thursday, May 28 for the same 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. time slots. Students whose last name starts with the letters A-K will go first and letters L-Z will be in the later program.
“We will continue to be in close contact with weather officials to receive updates. I will send out further information and confirmation this evening around 9 p.m. and in the morning,” said Bob Jones Principal Sylvia Lambert.
“Thank you for your understanding as we want to make the best decision based on safety,”
