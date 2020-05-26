Unclear if PPG layoffs impact Huntsville facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - PPG has confirmed layoffs within the company, but its not yet clear if that will impact the Huntsville facility,
PPG’s corporate communications team said they’re reducing staff. We asked them directly if that included the Huntsville plant that employs 550 people, according to their website.
They have not yet responded.
The spokesperson says they’ve tried to avoid layoffs by cutting costs, postponing hiring and reducing pay for executive leaders and salaried employees.
The company makes products for the aerospace industry.
“As you can imagine, the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting PPG’s global businesses in many ways. In the aerospace industry, the manufacturing slowdown has dampened demand for some of our products. We have taken a number of actions to protect our business: reducing or eliminating costs; deferring or eliminating capital spending and travel expenditures; postponing most hiring; and introducing pay reductions for all executive leaders and salaried employees. In some instances, we have also made the difficult decision to make long-term adjustments to our workforce. These decisions, while difficult, are necessary in order to sustain our business while continuing to meet the needs of our customers," said PPG associate communications manager Lynne Evosevich.
