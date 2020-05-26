Two drownings, one water rescue at Little River Canyon in one week

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Little River Canyon National Preserve in Fort Payne has seen two drownings and one water rescue in the last week.
Little River Canyon National Preserve is a popular place year-round, especially in the hot days of late spring and summer. To keep everyone safe, rangers are posting signs, prohibiting alcohol, and keeping their eyes on swimmers.
It’s been a devastating last few days at the state park. Two males drowned last week while in the high waters, and on Memorial Day a 21-year-old was rescued from the current.
Officials want swimmers to take these tragedies to heart and they urge people not to enter the water if the current is strong or if you are not a strong swimmer.
Thanks to the strong water currents, sharp and slippery rocks, and a 43-foot cliff, drowning is the leading cause of death in the park.
