Scattered storm chances through the week with warmer temperatures

Happy Tuesday! We have a few showers out there this morning and we have more on the way this week.
Waking up to some showers across the Valley this morning and we can expect more as we head throughout the day today. Temperatures are very warm this morning as well, hovering around the 70-degree mark. We are in for another warm and humid day today with temperatures into the low 80s and high humidity making it feel even warmer. Wind will be a bit of a saving grace today with gusts from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy across the Valley this morning which should keep us slightly cooler than Monday, but if we see peaks of sunshine then we will be warmer in those spots. Storm chances will pop up around lunchtime today and will be scattered all across the Tennessee Valley.
We will do this dance day after day this week. Isolated to scattered midday and afternoon storms with temperatures into the low to mid 80s and high humidity. There will be a bit of a change as we get towards the weekend with a cool front coming in Saturday bringing in cooler air and lower humidity for the weekend.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.