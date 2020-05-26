Scattered storm chances through the week with warmer temperatures

Waking up to some showers across the Valley this morning and we can expect more as we head throughout the day today. Temperatures are very warm this morning as well, hovering around the 70-degree mark. We are in for another warm and humid day today with temperatures into the low 80s and high humidity making it feel even warmer. Wind will be a bit of a saving grace today with gusts from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy across the Valley this morning which should keep us slightly cooler than Monday, but if we see peaks of sunshine then we will be warmer in those spots. Storm chances will pop up around lunchtime today and will be scattered all across the Tennessee Valley.