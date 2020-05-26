Scattered storm chances through the week

Gloomy overcast skies and slightly cooler temperatures prevail this evening with scattered off and on rain showers continuing through midnight.
Cloudy skies remain in place overnight with low temperatures staying warm in the middle 60s. Wednesday has a better chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon,. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
There is no significant severe weather threat with our daily storm chances, however a few storms each day could be on the stronger side with locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and brief gusty winds. The pattern remains unsettled through the end of the week with additional chances for showers and storms to develop each afternoon. Up to two inches of rain may fall in spots over the next couple of days.
The weekend looks slightly cooler for now with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures look to stay warm in the low to middle 80s for the foreseeable future.
