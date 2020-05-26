Online registration for alligator hunting in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ACDNR) will open online registration on June 2, at 8 a.m. for alligator hunting.
The Al. Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources says that a total of 260 Alligator Possession Tags will be distributed among five hunting zone. Only Alabama residents and Alabama lifetime license holders ages 16 years or older may apply.
A $22 administrative fee is required for all applicants interested in applying and hunters may register one time per zone. Tags are free, but selected hunters and their assistants must have a valid hunting licenses in their possession during the alligator hunt.
Here are the hunting zones, total tags issued per zone and dates as follows:
SOUTHWEST ALABAMA ZONE – 100 Tags
Locations: Private and public waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties north of interstate 10, and private and public waters in Washington, Clarke and Monroe counties east of U.S. Highway 43 and south of U.S. Highway 84. 2020 Dates: Sunset on August 13, until sunrise on August 16. Sunset on August 20, until sunrise on August 23.
COASTAL ZONE – 50 Tags
Locations: Private and public waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties south of Interstate 10. 2020 Dates: Sunset on August 13, until sunrise on August 16. Sunset on August 20, until sunrise on August 23.
SOUTHEAST ALABAMA ZONE – 40 Tags
Locations: Private and public waters in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Russell counties (excluding public Alabama state waters in Walter F. George Reservoir/Lake Eufaula and its navigable tributaries). 2020 Dates: Sunset on August 8, until sunrise on September 7.
WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA ZONE – 50 Tags
Locations: Private and public waters in Monroe (north of U.S. Highway 84), Wilcox and Dallas counties. 2020 Dates: Sunset on August 13, until sunrise on August 16. Sunset on August 20, until sunrise on August 23.
LAKE EUFAULA ZONE – 20 Tags
Locations: Public state waters only in the Walter F. George Reservoir/Lake Eufaula and its navigable tributaries, south of Alabama Highway 208 at Omaha Bridge (excludes Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge). 2020 Dates: Sunset August 14, until sunrise October 5.
To register for the 2020 alligator hunts, visit www.outdooralabama.com/alligators/alligator-hunting-season-alabama. All registration must be completed by July 8, at 8 a.m.
