NWSCC students getting checks from CARES Act

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Northwest Shoals Community College is getting more than 2 million dollars this week in federal funding, and almost half of that money will be going right into students pockets.
More than 1,400 students at NWSCC are going to be getting checks from the US Department of Education. This is all part of the CARES Act, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
Of the $2.1 million the school is getting, just more than a million will be distributed to almost half of the student body.
The other half will go to the school for expenses incurred by the pandemic. NWSCC officials said those funds are for upgrading the learning management system, student communication expenses, and the work that went into securing additional student grants.
Students getting these checks can use them for expenses like food, housing, books, technology, health care and child care.
Crystal Reed, the assistant Dean of Student services said students she talked to were happy and surprised to hear they were getting this money. A lot of students told her about their difficulties during this economic shutdown, and how much this money is going to help.
