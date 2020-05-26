Mayor: New Athens rec center could open by July 4

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction on the new Athens Recreation Center is almost complete.
Mayor Ronnie Marks says it could be open in time for July Fourth weekend.
The $16.2 million facility will have plenty of room for people to play. Marks said it’s got three gyms, a walking facility, an upstairs walking track, weight room and an outside playground for small children.
“Once we get past this step, hopefully in the next couple of years we can look at a swimming pool area,” he said.
The city’s current rec center was built in the 1980s.
