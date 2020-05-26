Man accused of threatening Morgan County sheriff caught in Texas

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A suspect being sought by Morgan County authorities has been captured in Texas.
A spokesman for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says John Owen Compton, 57, of Decatur is charged with one count of making a terrorist threat and faces a bond of $500,000.
Deputy Mike Swafford says for the last few weeks, Compton has been making terroristic and death-type threats to Sheriff Ron Puckett and Puckett’s family.
Investigators learned Compton had left he area and have been working to track him down. He was arrested in Fort Stockton, Texas Tuesday. They are working on extraditing him.
Swafford says Compton has a history of this. He allegedly made similar threats to Puckett years ago when Puckett was the police chief in Hartselle, as well as other Hartselle police officers
