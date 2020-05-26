Huntsville Hospital CEO issues community letter detailing safety measures at facilities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - David Spillers, CEO of Huntsville Hospital, wants area residents to know their hospital facilities are safe.
Read the full letter below:
Dear Friend,
Taking care of our community is what we have done for 125 years, so when a year like 2020 comes along, you are reminded what being a “community hospital” is all about. As our staff has poured themselves into the fight against COVID-19, we’ve realized how connected we are to our community and how connected our community is with us. Thank you seems so inadequate to all who have helped us, but it will have to suffice for now.
Because health risks do remain, we want to assure you that we’re not letting our guard down, especially as our state and community have reopened many services. COVID-19 has changed many things for the foreseeable future, but it should never prevent you from seeking medical care that you need from your physician or your hospital. Because of this, we want you to know what we are doing to insure that you are safe when you come into our facilities.
- Entry – Entrance into our facilities is now limited only to the front doors of our hospitals.
- Access – Only one (1) direct caregiver/support person (16 and older) is allowed per patient. Exceptions are made for pediatrics (2 persons) and end of life patients.
- Screening – All persons are screened for fever and will complete a brief questionnaire at the front door. Anyone exhibiting symptoms of illness will not be allowed to enter.
- Face covering – All persons must wear a mask or face covering while in our facilities.
- Sanitation – More than 2,100 hand sanitizer stations are located in our facilities. Use them frequently.
- Separation – All persons must observe safe social distancing in all areas of our facilities. Chairs and tables in common areas have been arranged to support this requirement.
Along with our community’s compliance in following safety recommendations, your hospital has worked hard to help keep the rate of COVID-19 lower in our region. We’ve been more fortunate than many other parts of our state and nation. One of the reasons for this is because we initiated comprehensive testing early on. In the first seven weeks of the pandemic Huntsville Hospital Health System tested more than 13,800 people across our region, including 8,700 in Madison County. We got a head start on identifying persons who could potentially spread the virus. We also took a very prescriptive and safe approach in caring for any patient who had COVID-19 or who might have it.
Another reason we’ve fared better is the incredible clinical staff that we have. They are highly trained and experienced in treating anyone with a contagious disease. They are equipped with the supplies and personal equipment necessary to protect themselves and others around them. One of the unsung highlights of this period has been the great work done by our support teams who keep our facilities clean and infection free. The process that our staff follows to sanitize our patient rooms and procedure suites is thorough and comprehensive. If you would like more information on what we do to keep you safe while you are in our hospital, please visit huntsvillehospital.org/safety.
Although these are unusual times that we are experiencing, our team is prepared to serve you in this environment. So, don’t delay seeking care if you need it. You have trusted Huntsville Hospital Health System in the past and you can trust us today and in the future.
