Hartselle graduates get their walking ceremony

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hats off to more 2020 graduates.
At a spread-out ceremony at Hartselle High School Tuesday night, 250 graduates, 6 feet apart, walked across the football field.
Their families looked on from the stands.
Principal Brad Cooper knew exactly what to talk about in his speech.
“In my speech I’m just going to talk about what they’ve overcome, and it really prepares them for life and everything else,” he said,.
The weather threatened Tuesday’s event. They wrapped the diplomas in plastic, had umbrellas and towels ready, but the skies held off long enough for it to happen.
