Deputies see uptick in vehicle burglaries in west Madison County

Madison County deputies say this man broke into vehicles over the weekend. (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass | May 26, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 7:42 PM

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has a warning about vehicle break-ins.

Deputies say there was an increase in vehicle burglaries on the west side of the county over the weekend. Items were stolen from multiple vehicles.

The sheriff’s office tweeted surveillance images of one of the offenders. They say they expect more footage to be posted within the coming days.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact investigator Finley at sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8847.

