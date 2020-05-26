Decatur officials confirm Point Mallard closed through 2020 season

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur and Morgan county officials held a COVID-19 press briefing at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Guests included Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long and Decatur Parks & Recreation Director Jason Lake.
Lake confirmed Point Mallard Park will not be opening for the 2020 season.
“The operations team at Point Mallard Water Park has been working diligently to create a plan for our summer opening.”
“As a community owned summer-destination we pride ourselves on both serving our community and creating fun filled memories. Safety has always been our top priority. Preparing our park each year includes extensive training for our team. Under current restrictions there are sizeable barriers to conduct the required team training. At this time we have made the difficult decision to not open for the 2020 season. This is certainly not an easy decision.”
“We are committed to using this time to make our 50th anniversary season next year our best yet.”
More information to be posted for pass holder refunds at a later time.
For all of Tuesday's comments, see the above video
