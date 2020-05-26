Danville triple murder suspect, accomplice arrested

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have arrested the man charged with killing his ex-wife and two other people.
Decatur Police announced that Carson Ray Peters turned himself in at Riverwalk Marina Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities have been searching for Peters since Sunday night when three people were killed in Danville. He has three warrants for capital murder.
No motive for the killings has been released.
His significant other, April Hanner, was arrested in Piedmont. Police say Hanner was assisting Peters in eluding law enforcement. She has a warrant for first-degree hindering prosecution.
Peters is accused of killing Teresa Lynn Peters, 55, Teresa Lynn Peters, 55, and Tammy Renee Smith, 50. They were found dead at a home on Flint Creek Private Drive Sunday night.
A fourth person, who has not been identified, was transported by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital. Police report the fourth person is in stable condition as of Monday morning.
