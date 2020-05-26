Court records show wanted Morgan Co. man had violent past with former wife

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It's now been more than 24 hours since three people were found shot to death in Morgan County.
Right now, the suspect is still on the loose.
Decatur Police are looking for Carson Peters. He is 58 years old, about 5′7″ and will likely be armed. Police think April Hanner, may be with him.
We dug into Peters’ past and found some troubling new information.
Teresa Peters is one of the three people Carson is accused of shooting and killing. She is also his former wife.
Three days before Teresa Peters was murdered she filed a contempt of divorce against Carson Peters. That’s according to court records. But that’s not all we found about Carson Peters’ past.
We found court records that say Peters had another marriage end with a divorce in 2014.
In those documents his former wife, then known as Kim Peters, called Carson ‘obsessively jealous and very controlling.’
It says they got into an argument and he physically attacked her. Records say her sons took her to the emergency room for those injuries.
We went to Flint Creek Private Drive where Teresa and Carson lived.
A neighbor we talked to Monday told us the family seemed like very nice people, and they would chat and wave to each other.
Police believe he may be in a 2013 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck with a Morgan County “52” license plate.
Again, he’s considered armed and dangerous and has murder warrants against him for the killing of Teresa Peters, Tammy Smith and Edward Miller.
Decatur Police say they believe he has left the Danville area, but officers are still monitoring it in case he comes back.
If you have any information, call police.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.