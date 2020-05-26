Concerts in the Park series launches with virtual shows

Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville’s Department of Parks and Recreation’s 2020 Concerts in the Park season returns on June 1 with the first three concerts to be streamed virtually. The series showcases local music talent in a mix of genres from rock, folk and country to Latin, dance, R&B, top 40 hits and music from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Arts Huntsville and the Parks and Recreation Department are staging the initial concerts via live stream on Arts Huntsville’s Facebook page beginning at 6:30 p.m. on June 1, June 8 and June 15.