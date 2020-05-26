Concerts in the Park series launches with virtual shows

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A summer tradition in Huntsville will begin online in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville’s Department of Parks and Recreation’s 2020 Concerts in the Park season returns on June 1 with the first three concerts to be streamed virtually. The series showcases local music talent in a mix of genres from rock, folk and country to Latin, dance, R&B, top 40 hits and music from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Arts Huntsville and the Parks and Recreation Department are staging the initial concerts via live stream on Arts Huntsville’s Facebook page beginning at 6:30 p.m. on June 1, June 8 and June 15.
The virtual Concerts in the Park lineup features the following local bands:
- June 1, 2020 - Lamont Landers Band
- June 8, 2020 - Cotton and Clover
- June 15, 2020 - Them Damn Dogs
“This will be a very special summer for music in Huntsville, with creative, unique concert performances that we have not seen before,” said Allison Dillon-Jauken, Arts Huntsville Executive Director.
“We are proud and grateful to work with the City of Huntsville’s Department of Parks and Recreation to provide an avenue to showcase our local music talent virtually as we begin Concerts in the Park. This free, family-friendly entertainment encourages creative engagement with the arts as our community continues physical distancing efforts.”
As the Huntsville community continues to combat COVID-19, Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department are monitoring recommendations for outdoor performances and community gatherings. Unlike Arts Huntsville Summer Street Jams Series, which allows patrons to enjoy music as they stroll through the downtown area, Concerts in the Park traditionally draws a sizable crowd with chairs, blankets, picnics, and food trucks. Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department will announce plans for upcoming Concerts in the Park performances as they are finalized.
