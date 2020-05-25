Yellowhammer Brewing to close temporarily due to positive Covid-19 case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville brewery is temporarily closing due to an employee testing positive for Covid-19.
Yellowhammer Brewing posted to its Facebook page Sunday evening regarding the decision to close.
The brewery plans to close “for a few days." Yellowhammer Brewing operates a taproom at Huntsville’s Campus 805 entertainment venue. The company also brews and distributes beer across Alabama and Tennessee.
Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza, which shares a building with Yellowhammer, plans to screen employees for Covid-19. The restaurant will reopen later in the week pending test results from employees.
