Yellowhammer Brewing to close temporarily due to positive Covid-19 case
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 25, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 1:42 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville brewery is temporarily closing due to an employee testing positive for Covid-19.

Yellowhammer Brewing posted to its Facebook page Sunday evening regarding the decision to close.

The brewery plans to close “for a few days." Yellowhammer Brewing operates a taproom at Huntsville’s Campus 805 entertainment venue. The company also brews and distributes beer across Alabama and Tennessee.

Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza, which shares a building with Yellowhammer, plans to screen employees for Covid-19. The restaurant will reopen later in the week pending test results from employees.

